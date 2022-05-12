Fernando Elias Ganoza Acquires 60,000 Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) Stock

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Rating) Director Fernando Elias Ganoza acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$19,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,927,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$616,903.04.
CVE ATY opened at C$0.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. The firm has a market cap of C$40.63 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. Atico Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.31 and a 52 week high of C$0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45.
Atico Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
