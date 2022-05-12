Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1,199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 266,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after buying an additional 203,575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 58.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,231,000 after buying an additional 183,428 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 644,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,950,000 after buying an additional 175,250 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 780,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,990,000 after acquiring an additional 141,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. JMP Securities initiated coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.71.

WPC stock opened at $77.15 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.057 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.26%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

