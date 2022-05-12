Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 1,878 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,102 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,522,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,151,000 after buying an additional 273,529 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,789,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,151,000 after acquiring an additional 897,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,839,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,682,000 after acquiring an additional 167,307 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,324,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,487,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,300,000 after purchasing an additional 109,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $14.11.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

About F.N.B. (Get Rating)

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.