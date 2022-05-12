60,556 Shares in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Marcus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marcus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,646 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 252,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marcus by 1,779.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marcus by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The company has a market cap of $455.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.35. The Marcus Co. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.87.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Marcus Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

