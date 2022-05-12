Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,444 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 672.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $3,576,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 178.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.51 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.47. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.46.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 2,231 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $237,110.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $3,357,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,612. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.