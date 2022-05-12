Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 699 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.33. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $76.05.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.22%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.40.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

