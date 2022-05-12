Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 2,946 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 44,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 611,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 521,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,093,000 after purchasing an additional 297,485 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 767,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,740 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.94.

DD opened at $63.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.78. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.21 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

