Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) by 1,457.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Cutera worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CUTR. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cutera by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,486 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,034 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Cutera by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 319,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,186,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Cutera by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,939 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,310 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cutera alerts:

Shares of CUTR opened at $47.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.16 and a 200 day moving average of $45.02. The company has a market cap of $859.80 million, a PE ratio of 677.10 and a beta of 1.79. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 million. Cutera had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.89%. Cutera’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CUTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cutera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 2,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.81 per share, with a total value of $100,106.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cutera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.