Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of MGM opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $51.17.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

