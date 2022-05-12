UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 124,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,647,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 171,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 60,490 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 59,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 171.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $44.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

