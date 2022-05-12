UMB Bank N A MO Takes Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 884.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.90. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $47.65 and a 52-week high of $162.04.

