CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 12,305.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,447 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $71,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 27.7% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $20.36 on Thursday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.45. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.20%.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Frederick James Sievert sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,796.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CNO. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

About CNO Financial Group (Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.