Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 70,761 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.62.

Shares of FND stock opened at $68.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.23 and a 200-day moving average of $107.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

