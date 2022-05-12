Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,804,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,629,000 after acquiring an additional 399,341 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.06.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

