UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,884,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,296,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,677 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $141,115,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,748,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,932,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $681,228,000 after acquiring an additional 276,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,189,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,266,000 after acquiring an additional 189,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $201.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $226.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.19. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.93 and a 12 month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 542.03% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.55.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total value of $18,137,743.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total value of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

