Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 70,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Perion Network during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PERI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perion Network in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $18.11 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.04. The firm has a market cap of $791.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.02 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.90%. Perion Network’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Perion Network Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

