Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Holdings Trimmed by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,537 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Playtika by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Playtika by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Playtika by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Playtika from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

PLTK stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.73. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.16. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 61.32% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $679.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Playtika’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

