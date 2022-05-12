Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 79,813 Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,813 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,123 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 59.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 1,329,899 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 79.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,650,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,072,000 after buying an additional 1,173,823 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000,000 after buying an additional 1,136,141 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Oatly Group by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,011,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTLY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 2.85 on Thursday. Oatly Group AB has a one year low of 2.82 and a one year high of 29.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 4.57 and a 200 day moving average of 7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 160.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

