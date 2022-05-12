Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.37 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,777 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Fractal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS opened at $101.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $101.68 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 23.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $149.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

