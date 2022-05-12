Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after acquiring an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 40.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,329,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,592,000 after buying an additional 2,494,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,331,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.78%.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.