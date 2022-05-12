Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 169,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of NOW at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NOW by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NOW by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $9.57. NOW Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $12.55.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.07%. NOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

