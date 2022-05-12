Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,993,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 45,656 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,835,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 350,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 105,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 205,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after buying an additional 141,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

Shares of Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.73 million, a P/E ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $13.50.

Tufin Software Technologies ( NYSE:TUFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Tufin Software Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.