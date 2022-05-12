UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 321.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $114.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $129.63.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $1.02. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 48.11%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

