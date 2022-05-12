Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 213.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 361,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,132 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of MannKind worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MannKind in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in MannKind in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alejandro Galindo purchased 36,900 shares of MannKind stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MNKD. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MNKD opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $674.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. MannKind Co. has a 1 year low of $2.49 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. It offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity to adult and pediatric endocrinologists, and other healthcare providers for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

