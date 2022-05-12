146,164 Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Bought by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 146,164 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LUMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $10.61 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

