UMB Bank N A MO Invests $134,000 in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 32,825 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 279.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 1 year low of $88.04 and a 1 year high of $109.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

