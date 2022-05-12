Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 76,185 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 200.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,138 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 76,185 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 61,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 224.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 34,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on F. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

F stock opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $11.28 and a 1-year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

In other news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 267,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $4,499,986.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

