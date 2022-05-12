Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) by 73.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,344 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in MYR Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after buying an additional 206,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after buying an additional 14,798 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in MYR Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,116,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,194,000 after buying an additional 71,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MYR Group from $126.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of MYR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 30th.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $83.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.16. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.77 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average of $98.58.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. MYR Group had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.37%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, renewable power facilities, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, ice, or other storm related damages.

