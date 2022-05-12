UMB Bank N A MO Acquires New Shares in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 53.2% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 883,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,536,000 after acquiring an additional 307,051 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at $6,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,742,000 after purchasing an additional 202,671 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,213,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,147,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,431,000 after buying an additional 169,277 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on JHG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.13.

Shares of JHG opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.68%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.80%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.77 per share, for a total transaction of $573,822.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 691,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $20,753,006.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,658,787 shares of company stock worth $85,656,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.