Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,249 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 125.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,254,000 after purchasing an additional 693,503 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,810,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,494,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,942,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,762,000 after acquiring an additional 243,023 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,069.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,202,000 after purchasing an additional 221,247 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $41,651,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total value of $163,952.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.56.

JBHT opened at $169.60 on Thursday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.11 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.99 and a 200 day moving average of $193.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.85%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

