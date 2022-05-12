Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,240 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after buying an additional 53,385 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 75.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $266,987,000 after purchasing an additional 523,340 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,028,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $240,407,000 after purchasing an additional 109,475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Albemarle by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 807,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth $144,979,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock opened at $213.03 on Thursday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $152.58 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $276.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.11.

In other news, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

