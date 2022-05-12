UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 1,108 Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avalara by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 760.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $71.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $67.59 and a one year high of $191.67.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $204.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Avalara in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avalara from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.81.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,859,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,490,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total value of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,860 shares of company stock worth $6,198,225. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

