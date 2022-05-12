UMB Bank N A MO Buys New Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,837,000 after acquiring an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 934,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,173,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,592,000 after buying an additional 76,195 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:CWT opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.84 and a fifty-two week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.35.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

