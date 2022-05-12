Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 65,042 Shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,042 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Renalytix worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Renalytix in the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Renalytix during the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Renalytix in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,983,000. 16.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix stock opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.78. Renalytix Plc has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $35.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renalytix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

