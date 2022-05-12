Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,335 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKG. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In related news, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,197,561.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total value of $517,276.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG stock opened at $158.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.50. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $124.78 and a 52 week high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

