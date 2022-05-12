Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 5,775 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,775 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Equity Commonwealth worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EQC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 26.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

EQC opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.48. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -233.27 and a beta of 0.22.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

