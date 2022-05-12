Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of California Water Service Group worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $50.33 on Thursday. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.08.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 49.02%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

