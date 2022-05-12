UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $148,000 Investment in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $386.71 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.53 and a 12-month high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $433.84 and its 200-day moving average is $465.61.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.33.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $595,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 295,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,253 shares of company stock worth $15,077,691 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.