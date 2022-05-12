UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $149,000 Investment in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,116 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $56.38 on Thursday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

