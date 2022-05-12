UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,400,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,898,000 after acquiring an additional 174,006 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 28,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after buying an additional 13,917 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 158,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MOS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

MOS stock opened at $59.46 on Thursday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mosaic news, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,083,517.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Walter F. Precourt III sold 9,647 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $752,466.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,850,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,612 shares of company stock worth $5,581,640 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

