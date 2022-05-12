UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $191.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.20 and a 52 week high of $300.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.92.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.

Equifax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.