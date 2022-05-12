UMB Bank N A MO Purchases New Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Equifax by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Equifax by 1,514.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, insider Sid Singh sold 19,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.93, for a total value of $4,150,606.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 25.20%.
A number of research firms have commented on EFX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $260.54.
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.
