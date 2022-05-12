UMB Bank N A MO Invests $152,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,507 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BUD opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

