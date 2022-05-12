UMB Bank N A MO Invests $152,000 in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,507 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 295,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 199,984 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 678 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of BUD opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BUD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €64.00 ($67.37) to €67.00 ($70.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($62.11) to €58.00 ($61.05) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($87.37) to €72.00 ($75.79) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($63.16) to €65.00 ($68.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
