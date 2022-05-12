UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $158,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 148,709 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,552,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter.
RWJ stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ)
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.