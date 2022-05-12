UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $158,000 Investment in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RWJ. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,641,000 after purchasing an additional 148,709 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,552,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 37.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 255,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,004 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 239,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,537,000 after acquiring an additional 52,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after acquiring an additional 32,758 shares in the last quarter.

RWJ stock opened at $107.34 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $131.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.30.

