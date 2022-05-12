UMB Bank N A MO Makes New $153,000 Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $118.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.86. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

