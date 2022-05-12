UMB Bank N A MO Makes New Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth about $922,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5,414.0% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently commented on OMCL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Omnicell from $181.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.17.

Shares of OMCL opened at $105.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47. Omnicell, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

