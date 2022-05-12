UMB Bank N A MO Invests $154,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,086,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,693,000 after purchasing an additional 524,295 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 164,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DISH shares. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Benchmark dropped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on DISH Network from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.46 on Thursday. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $17.29 and a 52-week high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

