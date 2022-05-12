Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,604,689 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 37,616 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.97% of SM Energy worth $106,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JB Investments Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 5,053,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,982,000 after buying an additional 49,933 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after buying an additional 847,599 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 146.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,200,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,037,000 after buying an additional 1,307,941 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 252.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,836,807 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,149,000 after buying an additional 1,315,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in SM Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,784,202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,067,000 after buying an additional 207,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In other SM Energy news, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $34.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $859.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SM Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

