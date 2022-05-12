Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.26% of Yum! Brands worth $105,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.31.

NYSE:YUM opened at $108.90 on Thursday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.54 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.38.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

