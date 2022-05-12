Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,157,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.69% of Innospec worth $104,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Innospec during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Landless sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $33,679.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian Malcolm Mcrobbie sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $37,141.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,521 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IOSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innospec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of IOSP opened at $98.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.89. Innospec Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $107.14.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. Innospec’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Innospec Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

