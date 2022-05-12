UMB Bank N A MO Buys Shares of 10,000 Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI)

UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMBI. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $169,000. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $295,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 10.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 31.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 12,842 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Richmond Mutual Bancorporation alerts:

In other news, CFO Donald A. Benziger sold 3,457 shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $58,838.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RMBI opened at $15.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $187.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.44. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $18.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richmond Mutual Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.